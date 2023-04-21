Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hercules Capital Put Options (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,919 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 536% compared to the average daily volume of 1,875 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 637,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 37.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 630,120 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

