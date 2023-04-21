Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

