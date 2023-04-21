Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 150.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

