Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.49).

TPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.75) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.52) to GBX 1,048 ($12.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.94) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.15) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,562.46). Insiders have purchased 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,003 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

TPK stock opened at GBX 954.80 ($11.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,342 ($16.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 965.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 937.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 4,382.02%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.