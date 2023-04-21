TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

