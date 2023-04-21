U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical volume of 11,848 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

JETS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

