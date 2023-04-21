uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading Up 2.8%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72. 11,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 53,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.51.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 118.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the third quarter valued at $548,000.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

