Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $561.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $545.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

