United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

UNFI stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

