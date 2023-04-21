Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UHS opened at $136.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

