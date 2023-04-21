UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 47,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 53,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
UpHealth Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
