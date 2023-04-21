Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.59. Urban One shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 8,306 shares.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,968,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

