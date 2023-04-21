USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,529. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.