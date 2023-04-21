Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.84 and last traded at C$44.92. Approximately 14,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.56.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

