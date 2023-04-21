Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 839,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 564,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

