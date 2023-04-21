Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 1.9%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 59,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 300,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the third quarter worth $394,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

