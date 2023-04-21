VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,088 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

