Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.25. 284,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 787% from the average session volume of 32,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
