Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.25. 284,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 787% from the average session volume of 32,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Via Renewables by 1,471.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.