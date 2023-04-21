Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

