Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Down 3.5%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 154,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

