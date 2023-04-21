Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.