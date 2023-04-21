Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $248.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $237.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $234.60 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average is $213.87. The company has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

