Visteon (NYSE:VC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Visteon (NYSE:VCGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Visteon Stock Down 1.4 %

VC stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.