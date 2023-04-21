Visteon (NYSE:VC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Visteon Stock Down 1.4 %

VC stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

