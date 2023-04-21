Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,188,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 857,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 711,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 528,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

