Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.30 and traded as high as C$23.97. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.85, with a volume of 12,261 shares trading hands.
WJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The company has a market cap of C$512.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
