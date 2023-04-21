Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $143.76 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.