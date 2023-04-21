Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of WCN opened at $143.76 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
Read More
