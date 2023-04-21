Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $143.76 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

