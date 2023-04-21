Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

NYSE MTB opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

