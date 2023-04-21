Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $57.00 to $40.00.

4/17/2023 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $56.00.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00.

3/16/2023 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Lumentum had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

