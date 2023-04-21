Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %
Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
