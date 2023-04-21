WFA of San Diego LLC Has $952,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.