WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 1.5%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$2.02. 37,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 36,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WILD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$355.42 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

