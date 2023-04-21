Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s previous close.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,700,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $48,325,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.