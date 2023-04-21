Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woodward Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $94.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.