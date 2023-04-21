World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,515 shares of company stock valued at $994,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.26. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $209.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

