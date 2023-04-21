WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $891.31

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.31 ($11.03) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.88). WPP shares last traded at GBX 957 ($11.84), with a volume of 1,990,095 shares trading hands.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,300 ($16.09) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.85) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.38) to GBX 1,158 ($14.33) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,121.71 ($13.88).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 891.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The firm has a market cap of £10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,393.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.55), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,786,854.91). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

