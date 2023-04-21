Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,088,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

NYSE WH opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

