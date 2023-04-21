Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of XHR opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

