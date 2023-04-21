XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in XPO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

