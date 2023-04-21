Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.08

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.08 and last traded at $137.45, with a volume of 57532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

