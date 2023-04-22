12,855 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

