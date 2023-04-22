13,688 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% in the third quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 723,263 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 363,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 309,161 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -132.35%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

