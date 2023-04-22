15,500 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 623,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

