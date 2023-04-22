16,300 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,622 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,969 shares of company stock worth $115,717. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.