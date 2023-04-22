21,200 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,751,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 279,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $897.88 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

