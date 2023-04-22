22,322 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,978,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.