23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth approximately $19,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 41.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.38. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

About 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

