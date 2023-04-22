2,637 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BZH opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

