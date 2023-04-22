33,917 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.