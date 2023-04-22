6,400 Shares in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IBEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IBEX by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IBEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $395.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.61.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

